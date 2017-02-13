Pregnancy Resource Centers Sue Illinois' Republican Governor for First Amendment Violations

Eighteen Illinois women's health organizations are suing Governor Bruce Rauner over Illinois' new law forcing pro-life doctors and pregnancy resource centers to discuss abortion benefits and refer pregnant women for abortions despite their conscience-based opposition to abortion.The controversial SB 1564, which amended the Health Care Right of Conscience Act effective January 1, 2017, has left Illinois' over 90 not-for-profit pregnancy resource centers with little choice but to file suit seeking a judicial determination that the law unconstitutionally abridges their free speech and interferes with their religious beliefs.

