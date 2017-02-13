Pregnancy Resource Centers Sue Illino...

Pregnancy Resource Centers Sue Illinois' Republican Governor for First Amendment Violations

Eighteen Illinois women's health organizations are suing Governor Bruce Rauner over Illinois' new law forcing pro-life doctors and pregnancy resource centers to discuss abortion benefits and refer pregnant women for abortions despite their conscience-based opposition to abortion.The controversial SB 1564, which amended the Health Care Right of Conscience Act effective January 1, 2017, has left Illinois' over 90 not-for-profit pregnancy resource centers with little choice but to file suit seeking a judicial determination that the law unconstitutionally abridges their free speech and interferes with their religious beliefs.

Chicago, IL

