Police chief asks to add officer, buy body cameras

4 hrs ago

The police chief hopes to up his budget about $100,000 to, among other things, hire a seventh full-time officer, introduce body cameras to his force and replace a squad car. The City Council got its first look at Chief Brian Melton's proposed fiscal 2017-18 budget at tonight's meeting.

