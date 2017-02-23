Plans to name Illinois highways for Obama in the works
Rep. La Shawn Ford said Wednesday he would write legislation to name Interstate 55 from Chicago to East St. Louis for Obama. A resolution by Rep. Marcus Evans would designate Interstate 294 around Chicago for the 44th president.
