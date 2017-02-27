One killed in Illinois tornado; storms moving into central Indiana overnight
At least one person was killed when a tornado spawned by a late-winter storm system swept through the central Illinois city of Ottawa. Illinois Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson says the victim, who hasn't been identified, was killed Tuesday by an uprooted tree.
