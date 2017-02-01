Obstruction charges dropped in Illinois boy's shooting death
Obstruction charges have been dropped against two people in the shooting death of a 12-year-old western Illinois boy. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports conspiracy of obstruction of justice charges also are expected to be dropped against a third person by Thursday.
