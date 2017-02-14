Northern Illinois University community honors Valentine's Day shooting victims

Laurel Dubowski places a yellow flower at the base of each memorial during a ceremony outside of Cole Hall on Tuesday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. The ninth anniversary ceremony was held to remember the lives of Dubowski's daughter, Gayle Dubowski, 20, and fellow NIU students Julianna Gehant, 32, Daniel Parmenter, 20, Catalina Garcia, 20, and Ryanne Mace, 19, who were killed by a campus shooter in 2008.

