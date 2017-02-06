Nine House Dems push for Illinois schools, churches to be immigrant safe zones
Nine Chicago-area Democrats are pushing legislation in the Illinois House that would make every school, medical or health care facility and place of worship an "Immigration Safety Zone" - providing protectionfor foreign nationals in the U.S.illegally. The measure would fan the flames of a nationwide debate over the rights of those that have evaded federal immigration laws.
