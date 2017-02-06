Midwest Meteor Lights Up Night Sky Over Illinois, Wisconsin
A Midwest meteor streaked brightly through the night sky over Illinois and Wisconsin early Monday morning, leading to 357 sightings being reported to the American Meteorological Society, though it is unclear whether the meteor landed in Lake Michigan or burned up before reaching the ground. The meteor was seen by residents of many other states including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, and Minnesota, as well as Ontario, Canada, according to the American Meteorological Society .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|5 hr
|mahz
|52,090
|Kenny Golladay
|8 hr
|RedPharttz
|2
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Sun
|Mikey
|25
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|Sat
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 3
|Friday
|224
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC