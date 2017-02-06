Midwest Meteor Lights Up Night Sky Ov...

Midwest Meteor Lights Up Night Sky Over Illinois, Wisconsin

A Midwest meteor streaked brightly through the night sky over Illinois and Wisconsin early Monday morning, leading to 357 sightings being reported to the American Meteorological Society, though it is unclear whether the meteor landed in Lake Michigan or burned up before reaching the ground. The meteor was seen by residents of many other states including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, and Minnesota, as well as Ontario, Canada, according to the American Meteorological Society .

