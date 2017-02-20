Mayoral candidates square off in suburban election primaries
Aurora mayor candidates, left to right, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Michael Saville, at a forum this week at the Eola Community Center. The other candidate for mayor, Linda Chapa LaVia, was not able to attend because of another commitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Sat
|Canadian tourist ...
|18
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Fri
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC