Lose FOID card, keep your guns: Crystal Lake lawyer's story case in point

1 hr ago

After allegedly finding a loaded weapon in the possession of a Crystal Lake attorney during a drunken-driving investigation, police said they made a bigger discovery when they searched the man's home: a cache of 56 handguns and rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Authorities apparently had not confiscated the weapons earlier from the lawyer, Donald F. Franz, despite the fact that his arrest in January marked the second time in about nine months that he has been accused of carrying a loaded gun in his car after his firearm owner's identification was revoked, court and police records show.

Chicago, IL

