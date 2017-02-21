LGBT Rights Up in the Air
Changes that may impact LGBT rights in the workplace have employers spinning. This week's news about the Trump administration's rescission of federal guidance allowing transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity seems philosophically at odds with a White House statement last month in which the President said he would continue to enforce a prior executive order protecting the rights of the LGBT community in the workplace.
