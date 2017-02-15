Legislators seek budget solution from Rauner's address
February 15 - Governor Bruce Rauner will deliver his budget address today and local legislators hope he offers a solution to the long budget impasse. The state has been without a budget for 19 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|13 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|16
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC