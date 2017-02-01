Lawmakers expected to vote on Illinoi...

Lawmakers expected to vote on Illinois comp reforms

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

The Illinois legislature is expected to vote next week on a workers compensation reform package that aims to help balance the state's budget. S.B. 12 is a package of 13 bills that were jointly introduced by Illinois Senate Republicans and Democrats in agreement with Illinois Senate President John J. Cullerton, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 51 min WasteWater 5
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Tue SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Jan 29 we need more mu... 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) Jan 28 FairGoer 3
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC