Lawmakers expected to vote on Illinois comp reforms
The Illinois legislature is expected to vote next week on a workers compensation reform package that aims to help balance the state's budget. S.B. 12 is a package of 13 bills that were jointly introduced by Illinois Senate Republicans and Democrats in agreement with Illinois Senate President John J. Cullerton, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Christine Radogno, R-Lemont.
