Lawmakers draft plans to keep Illinois paychecks flowing
Illinois lawmakers are preparing legislation to ensure that state employees continue receiving paychecks if a judge agrees with the attorney general's argument that their pay should be halted during the budget impasse. Republican Rep. Avery Bourne and Democratic Rep. Sue Scherer introduced similar measures Wednesday to keep paychecks flowing in response to a motion filed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|53 min
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Sargeant Friday
|220
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Jan 30
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
|help the muslim people
|Jan 29
|we need more mu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC