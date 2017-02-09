Lawmakers aim to make Obama's birthday a holiday in Illinois
Two House bills, proposed by Democratic Reps. Andre Thapedi and Sonya Harper would make Aug. 4 a "legal holiday," in which state government offices shut down, and schools and businesses have the option of closing.
