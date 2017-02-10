Lawmaker wants to ban red-light camer...

Lawmaker wants to ban red-light cameras statewide

13 hrs ago

One state lawmaker is pushing to eliminate red-light cameras, such as this one at Boncosky Road and Route 31 in West Dundee. State Rep. David McSweeney, a Barrington Hills Republican, says red-light cameras are nothing more than revenue generators for municipalities.

Chicago, IL

