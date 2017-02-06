Kewanee facility to house a oeLife Skills Re-Entry Centera for Illinois offenders
The Illinois Department of Corrections announced today it will launch it's first "Life Skills Re-Entry Center" in Kewanee. The first of its kind in the state, officials say the facility will allow offenders nearing the end of their sentences to learn skills to help them readjust to society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|mahz
|52,090
|Kenny Golladay
|12 hr
|RedPharttz
|2
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Sun
|Mikey
|25
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|Sat
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 3
|Friday
|224
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC