Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work

This June 20, 2012, photo provided by ALM shows U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg in Washington, D.C. Boasberg is overseeing a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, two Dakotas tribes who maintain the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. Razor wire and concrete barriers protect access to the Dakota Access pipeline drilling site Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.