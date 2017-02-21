Jim Nowlan: Fiscal follies continue as Illinois suffers
Gov. Bruce Rauner released his third budget, and it's just as phony as his previous two efforts as well as those of his Democratic predecessors Rod Blagojevich and Pat Quinn. To summarize, Illinois continues to spend about $7 billion per year more than it takes in, on a general funds budget of $32 billion in revenue.
