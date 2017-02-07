Jim Dey: Wisconsin redistricting case...

Jim Dey: Wisconsin redistricting case no help to Illinois

If it's unconstitutional for Republicans to gerrymander legislative seats in Wisconsin's House and Senate, is it unconstitutional for Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to do the same thing in Illinois? A three-judge federal panel in Wisconsin ruled last year that legislative districts drawn by Republicans violated the rights of Democrats. Just a couple weeks ago, they gave Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans a November deadline to redraw the districts for the 2018 elections.

