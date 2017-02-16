Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois to host Cook County vital records program
On Sunday, March 19, the Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois will present "Making the Most of the County Clerk's Genealogy Resources." Angela Wright Madison, manager of the Bureau of Vital Records in the Office of Cook County Clerk David Orr, will describe the bureau's family history research tools at the Sunday, March 19, meeting of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois.
