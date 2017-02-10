Immigrants wait in fear after raids; ...

Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Marlene Mosqueda, left, who's father was arrested by ICE agents early Friday morning to be deported, talks at a news conference with her Attorney Karla Navarrette at The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Navarrete, said she sought to stop Mosqueda from being placed on a bus to Mexico and was told by ICE that things had changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 10 hr brian3311 207
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 10 Le Jimbo 8
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 9 Rob from the Sout... 225
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Feb 7 MOM Feel You 1,318
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Feb 6 mahz 52,086
News Kenny Golladay Feb 6 RedPharttz 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,810,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC