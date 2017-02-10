Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
CLARIFIES THAT FATHER HAS NOT BEEN DEPORTED- Marlene Mosqueda, left, who's father was arrested by ICE early Friday morning to be deported, is comforted at a news conference by her attorney Karla Navarrette at The Coalition for Human... Pastor Fred Morris looked out over his congregation Sunday as news ricocheted around the world that American authorities were rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail. Parishioners did not smile as on any other Sunday morning.
