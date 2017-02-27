Illinois union OKs strike over Rauner...

Illinois union OKs strike over Rauner contract dispute

15 hrs ago

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the union representing the largest number of IL state employees, announced Thursday that 81 percent of members voted to authorize a strike. "Unfortunately, rather than welcoming these more-than-reasonable terms, and working to chart a new course to a fair settlement, the governor is still refusing to make any compromise whatsoever", the union said in its strike authorization vote announcement January 30. "Our members are more than willing to work to find a compromise with the governor, but we won't just roll over".

