Illinois town in Trump territory backs detained immigrant

This Dec. 4, 2016 photo provided by Elizabeth Hernandez shows Elizabeth with her husband, Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco, at a concert in Chicago. Pacheco, who has been the manager of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in West Frankfort, Ill., for a decade was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Immigration Customs and Enforcement officials and has been detained at an ICE facility in St. Louis.

