Illinois state worker union members authorize strike if needed
Illinois' biggest labor union representing state workers said on Thursday that its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of what would be the first strike against the state in the union's history. Roberta Lynch, executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said 81 percent of members voted in favor of allowing the union's bargaining committee to call a strike if "no other path forward can be found" in reaching a new contract with the state.
