Illinois state worker union members a...

Illinois state worker union members authorize strike if needed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Illinois' biggest labor union representing state workers said on Thursday that its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of what would be the first strike against the state in the union's history. Roberta Lynch, executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said 81 percent of members voted in favor of allowing the union's bargaining committee to call a strike if "no other path forward can be found" in reaching a new contract with the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Mike L 229
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 20 Joey 9
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Feb 20 cubeshaker 19
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Feb 17 Chelsea60 2,791
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Feb 16 TRUMPTASTIC 209
News Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15) Feb 13 Doubleburger Phart 11
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Feb 13 bikerdave1212 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC