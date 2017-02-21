Illinois State Senators Introduce Legislation To Boost Biobased Economy
Illinois State Senators Andy Manar and Chapin Rose introduced legislation aimed at growing Illinois' biobased economy by providing incentives under the Renewable Chemical Production Tax Credit Program Act . The program would provide credit against taxes for eligible Illinois businesses that produce renewable chemicals within the state using biomass feedstock and other renewable sources.
