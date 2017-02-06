Illinois State Police officers raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois

Illinois State Police officials from Zone 5 Investigations presented a check for $2,000 today to Special Olympics Illinois at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Kick Off Conference in Bloomington. ISP Zone 5 Agents hosted the 45th Livingston County Law Enforcement Golf Outing last fall along with officers from Dwight P.D., Pontiac P.D., and Livingston County Sheriff's Department to raise funds in support Special Olympics Illinois.

