Illinois Senators want STB to monitor Chicago rail traffic, make CN pay for underpass
CHICAGO - Both of Illinois' senators joined the village of Barrington and the Illinois Department of Transportation this week in asking the nation's top railway regulator to once again extend the monitoring period on Canadian National Railroad and require it to help pay for the Route 14 underpass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|5 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|12
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Sargeant Friday
|220
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Jan 30
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
|help the muslim people
|Jan 29
|we need more mu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC