Illinois Senate returns, promises to ...

Illinois Senate returns, promises to push budget deal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Senate is in session Tuesday. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont hoped to win endorsement of their negotiated plan last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 31 min Thoerman 206
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) 3 hr MOM Feel You 1,318
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 18 hr mahz 52,090
News Kenny Golladay 21 hr RedPharttz 2
News Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14) Mon Boobish Phartology 2
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Sun WasteWater 22
News Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,... Sat Verve Queen 3
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC