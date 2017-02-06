Illinois RiverWatch citizen scientists monitor the health of Illinois streams

ILLINOIS The Illinois RiverWatch Network is offering Illinois citizens and educators the chance to train to become citizen scientists and join the network of more than 250 volunteers throughout the state who monitor water quality of Illinois streams. A series of one-day RiverWatch volunteer training workshops will be held throughout the state March 18-June 3. The workshops will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and combine both lecture and classroom time with field training in a local stream.

