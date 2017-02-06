Illinois RiverWatch citizen scientist...

Illinois RiverWatch citizen scientists monitor the health of Illinois streams

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

ILLINOIS The Illinois RiverWatch Network is offering Illinois citizens and educators the chance to train to become citizen scientists and join the network of more than 250 volunteers throughout the state who monitor water quality of Illinois streams. A series of one-day RiverWatch volunteer training workshops will be held throughout the state March 18-June 3. The workshops will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and combine both lecture and classroom time with field training in a local stream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenny Golladay 1 hr RedPharttz 2
News Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14) 13 hr Boobish Phartology 2
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 23 hr Mikey 25
News Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,... Sat Verve Queen 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 3 Friday 224
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC