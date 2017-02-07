Illinois Reps Want To Make Barack Oba...

Illinois Reps Want To Make Barack Obama's Birthday A Legal State Holiday

Read more: Chicagoist

While Barack Obama lives it up in the sun in his post-POTUS life, some Illinois state lawmakers are trying to honor the work he did while in office with a special designation: make Obama's birthday a state holiday in Illinois. The proposal has been submitted in three separate bills, in fact.

Chicago, IL

