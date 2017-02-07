Illinois People's Action leads rally ...

Illinois People's Action leads rally against Trump's ban

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Vidette

On Tuesday, near the Uptown Normal traffic circle, the Illinois People's Action held a rally protesting the immigration ban that was implemented by President Trump. The Illinois People's Action is a faith-based community organization that works to promote families and congregations to become participants in justice issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater 20 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 21 hr Thoerman 206
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Tue MOM Feel You 1,318
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Mon mahz 52,090
News Kenny Golladay Mon RedPharttz 2
News Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14) Mon Boobish Phartology 2
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb 5 WasteWater 22
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC