Illinois People's Action leads rally against Trump's ban
On Tuesday, near the Uptown Normal traffic circle, the Illinois People's Action held a rally protesting the immigration ban that was implemented by President Trump. The Illinois People's Action is a faith-based community organization that works to promote families and congregations to become participants in justice issues.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|20 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|21 hr
|Thoerman
|206
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Tue
|MOM Feel You
|1,318
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Mon
|mahz
|52,090
|Kenny Golladay
|Mon
|RedPharttz
|2
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
