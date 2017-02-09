Illinois lawmakers: To prepare for di...

Illinois lawmakers: To prepare for disasters, consider zombies

As Illinois' budget war continues, some state lawmakers want people to be ready for a different kind of battle - against zombies. The state House approved a measure Thursday that would dub October of this year as "Zombie Preparedness Month."

Chicago, IL

