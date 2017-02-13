Illinois lawmakers propose biotechnol...

Illinois lawmakers propose biotechnology tax credits

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Two Illinois lawmakers have proposed a plan to offer tax credits to biotechnology businesses in hopes of boosting agricultural jobs in central Illinois. The Herald & Review reports the legislation, introduced by Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, would provide incentives to produce and sell new renewable products made from biomass and other renewable sources.

Chicago, IL

