Illinois lawmaker aims to lift noise suppressors ban
An Illinois lawmaker is looking to legalize the possession of noise suppressors in Illinois in order to reduce the risk of hearing damage from firing a gun. The State Journal-Register reports the bill proposed by Democratic Sen. William Haine of Alton is among dozens of firearm-related bills that have been introduced by Illinois lawmakers this year.
