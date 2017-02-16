Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner encourages 'grand bargain' with stronger reforms
Gov. Bruce Rauner used his annual budget address Feb. 15 to encourage state lawmakers to reach a “grand bargain” budget deal, but said reforms that would accompany proposed tax increases need to be significant before he would sign it. Rauner thanked the Senate for continuing to work on a budget deal that would end an almost 2-year-old budget stalemate.
