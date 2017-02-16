Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner encourages...

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner encourages 'grand bargain' with stronger reforms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Gov. Bruce Rauner used his annual budget address Feb. 15 to encourage state lawmakers to reach a “grand bargain” budget deal, but said reforms that would accompany proposed tax increases need to be significant before he would sign it. Rauner thanked the Senate for continuing to work on a budget deal that would end an almost 2-year-old budget stalemate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... 3 hr Ice Man 17
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 17 hr TRUMPTASTIC 209
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 13 South side Rob 226
News Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15) Feb 13 Doubleburger Phart 11
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Feb 13 bikerdave1212 6
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 10 Le Jimbo 8
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC