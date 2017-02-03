Illinois Football: Spring Practice Li...

Illinois Football: Spring Practice Linebacker Depth Chart Breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Writing Illini

But, this group has some young talent on the backend that still needed to get used to the power five conference level of football. Despite some mishaps at times, the defense actually was pretty solid last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Writing Illini.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 2 hr Frogface Kate 19
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 3 hr Ricky 222
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Jan 29 we need more mu... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC