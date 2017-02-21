Illinois education board vote settles...

Illinois education board vote settles 2008 funding lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to approve the settlement of a years-long lawsuit that claimed discriminatory school funding. The board's Wednesday vote resolves litigation with the Chicago Urban League, which claimed in its 2008 lawsuit that the state's funding model had a "demonstrable, disparate and adverse impact" on minority students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 2 hr Mike L 229
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Mon Joey 9
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mon cubeshaker 19
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Feb 17 Chelsea60 2,791
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Feb 16 TRUMPTASTIC 209
News Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15) Feb 13 Doubleburger Phart 11
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Feb 13 bikerdave1212 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC