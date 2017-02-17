Illinois driver stopped for speeding in Ohio, then charged in murder attempt
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Illinois driver was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike and then charged with attempted murder after a trooper noticed signs of violence. Troopers say the 57-year-old Peoria woman and a passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after the traffic stop Saturday morning in Sandusky County.
