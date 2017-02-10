Illinois Department of Insurance Levies $560,000 Civil Forfeiture Against California-Based Zenefits

SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Insurance announced a Stipulation & Consent Order with YourPeople, Inc., whereby the California-based human resources software and insurance brokerage company will pay a civil forfeiture of up to $560,000 for the alleged insurance law violations. The forfeiture, believed to be one of the largest in DOI's history, follows a nearly year-long investigation by DOI's Investigations Division in which Zenefits cooperated with DOI staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.