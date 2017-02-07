Illinois cutting programs for older a...

Illinois cutting programs for older adults

4 hrs ago

The Illinois Department on Aging released draft rules for massive cuts to the Community Care Program and introduced a new program, the Community Reinvestment Program that cuts seniors out of the current Community Care Program and puts them into a new, untested program. The cuts will affect 40,000 seniors living in the community by reducing their services and simultaneously adding a layer of bureaucracy to the new program.

Chicago, IL

