Illinois center to prepare inmates for life outside prison
The Illinois Department of Corrections is opening its first facility for offenders nearing the end of their sentences where they can learn important life skills. The Life Skills Re-entry Center is located in a former youth correctional site in the western Illinois town of Kewanee that had been targeted for closure.
