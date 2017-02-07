Illinois assists in sex bias investigation in coal industry
Officials at the Illinois Department of Human Rights say the recent resolution of two sex bias lawsuits will result in the immediate hiring of women into Illinois coal production jobs. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced last month a $4.25 million settlement with a group of affiliated coal mining companies.
