Illinois Asks Trump to Let Banks Take Medical Marijuana Business
An official in Illinois has asked President Donald Trump for guidance on his administration's policy on the banking industry offering services to the cannabis industry. In a statement released in January, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the president's approach to the issue could impact the future of medical marijuana in the state of Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
