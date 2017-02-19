Illinois Ag Department to Discuss Plan to Fight Gypsy Moths
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is holding a series of meetings to discuss plans to fight the leaf-eating gypsy moth in northern Illinois. The moths are particularly destructive to oak trees, but will feast on more than 250 species of trees and shrubs.
