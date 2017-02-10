IEMA encourages people to prepare for earthquakes

SPRINGFIELD In recognition of the earthquake risk in southern Illinois from the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management agencies will promote earthquake preparedness throughout February. "While we don't experience major earthquakes with the same frequency as the western U.S., some of the most powerful earthquakes to ever occur in the continental U.S. happened along the New Madrid seismic zone about 200 years ago," said IEMA Director James K. Joseph.

