How a new savings account for people ...

How a new savings account for people with disabilities works

11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A new type of savings vehicle, known as an ABLE account, is allowing people with disabilities to save more money for the first time. That's because the accounts allow them to save without losing much-needed government benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income monthly payments or Medicaid health care.

Chicago, IL

