House majority leader warns his home state: make nice with Trump
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the House majority leader, at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 7, 2017. McCarthy has assailed California's Democratic state leaders for what he described as attacking the president to make political points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Sat
|Canadian tourist ...
|18
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Fri
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC