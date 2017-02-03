Here's What Each State Googled More Than Every Other State Since the Election
There was much to Google in 2016, and a lot of the internet's fascination pertained to the long and often bitter presidential election. Even in February, nearly three months after Donald Trump shocked the country on November 8, the election and all of its piss-soaked hysterics still have the nation frothing.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|1 hr
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Friday
|224
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|19
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Jan 30
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
